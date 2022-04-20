INS Vagsheer Submarine Launch: Sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 launched- Check details

INS Vagsheer Project-75: INS Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 was launched in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. INS Vagsheer has been constructed by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the Indian Navy and it will now undergo various trials and tests, both in harbour and the sea before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy.

INS Vagsheer is the last of the Scorpene Class Submarines of Project-75. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, under the collaboration with Naval Group, France.

INS Vagsheeer was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar who informed that post-launch the submarine will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year.

INS Vagsheer launched: Significance

With the launch of INS Vagsheer in Mumbai, India has successfully further cemented its position as a submarine building nation which is in tune with PM Modi’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

INS Vagsheer named after?

The sixth scorpene submarine of Project-75, INS Vagsheer is named after sandfish which is a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

Scorpene Submarine: Key details

1. The state-of-the-art technology used for the construction of scorpene class submarines ensures the low radiated noise levels, and advanced acoustic silencing techniques, along with other superior stealth features.

2. The attack from a submarine can be launched with both torpedos and the tube-launched anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on the surface.

3. Scorpene Submarines are capable of undertaking various types of missions such as anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, anti-submarine warfare, area surveillance, among others.

4. INS Kalvari which was the first Scorpene-Class Submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2017.

INS Vagsheer Project-75

Project 75 includes the construction of 6 submarines of Scorpene design and they are being constructed under the collaboration with Naval Group, France.

Submarine construction is also an intricate activity. The difficulty is compounded when all the equipment is required to be miniaturized and is subject to stringent quality requirements.