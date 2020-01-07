Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0: All you need to know

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0: The second round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 was launched at block level in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on January 6, 2020. The mission aims to achieve 90 percent vaccination coverage among children below the age of 2 years.

The vaccination programme under Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 will be carried out in four rounds over seven working days excluding the regular immunisation days, official holidays and Sundays between December 2019 and March 2020.

The first round was completed in December 2019 and the second is currently underway. The third and fourth round of the mission will be launched in February and March 2020. The government's main objective is to achieve full immunisation coverage across 272 districts of 27 Indian states under the mission.

Objective

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 aims to immunize children under 2 years of age and pregnant women against eight vaccine-preventable diseases. The immunisation drive covers vaccines for tuberculosis, meningitis, measles, Hepatitis B, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis and diphtheria. The vaccines for two other diseases- Hemophilus influenza and Japanese encephalitis will also be provided under the programme in certain select areas.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0: Key Highlights

• In Uttar Pradesh, the third and fourth rounds of the mission will cover 425 blocks of 73 districts in the state.

• In Bihar, the mission has been launched with the aim of covering low immunization pockets of the state. It will cover children up to the age of 2 years and all pregnant women.

• The mission will especially focus on those left out from earlier immunisation drives including the dropouts, resistant families and those living in hard to access areas. It will also focus on the under-served population, tribal areas and the urban areas.

• Under the mission, thousands of sessions will be organised for the vaccination of children and pregnant women. The sessions will have flexible timings.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush • The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 was launched across India on December 2, 2019. It is a successor to the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2017 to further intensify India’s immunisation programme. • Under the mission, the Union Government aimed to reach all children aged below two years and pregnant women, who were left uncovered under the government’s routine immunisation programme. • The key objective behind the launch of the intensified immunisation drive was to ensure that no child suffers from any vaccine-preventable disease. • Under Intensified Mission Indradhanush, a 7-day immunisation drive was conducted every month starting from October 2017 till January 2018 in 173 districts and 17 cities. • The programme aimed to cover the low performing areas in the selected districts (high priority districts) and urban areas with special focus on the unserved and low coverage pockets in urban slums with a migratory population. • The programme focused on improving immunisation coverage in select districts and cities to ensure 90 percent coverage of full immunisation by December 2018. • The programme was supported by 12 ministries and departments and monitored by the Cabinet Secretary at the national level.

Background

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush was launched to intensify the work undertaken under Mission Indradhanush, which was launched by the then Union Health Minister JP Nadda on December 25, 2014.

The Mission Indradhanush sought to achieve 90 percent immunisation coverage in India by 2020. The Intensified Mission Indradhanush revised the target and set the goal of achieving at least 90% coverage of full immunisation by December 2018, instead of 2020.

Built on the foundation of Mission Indradhanush, the Intensified Mission Indradhanush aims to use additional strategies to reach the high-risk population, especially in the low performing areas.

The mission puts enhanced focus on dropouts, left-outs and resistant families and hard to reach areas with a focus on urban, underserved population and tribal areas.