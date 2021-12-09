International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 (December 9) - Your Right, Your Role: Say No to Corruption

International anti-corruption day: The anti-corruption day is observed annually on December 9 to raise awareness against corruption and the measures that can be implied to fight it. The act of corruption, which exists in all forms of societies, is considered a threat to democracy by the international community. The anti corruption day 2021 is a reminder as well as an opportunity to address the issue which impacts every significant structure and the lives of people. The International anti-corruption day 2021 sheds light particularly on the problems persisting in the bureaucratic structures of the countries which in turn impacts the functioning of every institution.

International anti-corruption day 2021 campaign aims at strengthening the relations between countries to take a stance against corruption and to develop measures to curb corruption as well as to recover the corrupted money. Know more about anti-corruption day 2021 and why is it significant in a democratic society.

International anti corruption day theme 2021

The theme of the International anti corruption day 2021 is ‘Your right, your role: Say no to corruption’.

Today is Int'l Anti-Corruption Day (9 Dec)!



“Your right, your role: Say #NoToCorruption”. @UNDP is committed to assisting countries to prevent & address corruption by working closely with all stakeholders & partners. #IACD2021 Statement by @ASteiner ➡️ https://t.co/MlVF3YJKn4 pic.twitter.com/XCRBfRWFg1 — UNDP Anti-Corruption (@UNDPGAIN) December 9, 2021

History of International anti-corruption day

To fight corruption, the United Nations Convention against Corruption was adopted by the General Assembly on October 31, 2003. The international anti-corruption day is organized by the UN Development Programme in which all the agencies work together to fight against corruption and discourage acts that can that facilitate the practice of corruption.

International anti-corruption Day 2021 significance

The anti corruption day 2021 aims at highlighting the rights and responsibilities of everyone- including the government officials, states, law enforcement officers, government officials, private sector, media representatives, public, youth, and civil society- in tackling the problem of corruption.

The international anti-corruption day 2021 encourages and acknowledges that the systems, policies and the measures are need to be in place for the common people to speak up and say no to corruption.

Anti-corruption campaign in India: Where does it stand?

India, in 2021, ranked at 82 out of 194 countries in the global ranking that measures the bribery risks in the countries globally. In 2020, the country ranked at 77th position, however, slipped its rank by five spots with a score of 44.

India, in the area of corruption, performed better than Bangladesh, Pakistan, China as well as other neighbouring countries. Only Bhutan ranked at 62, which was higher than India among the bordering nations.

International anti-corruption day 2021: Countries with highest and lowest risk of corruption

Highest- North Korea and Turkmenistan are the countries that have the highest risk of corruption in business as well as other sectors.

Lowest- Scandinavian nations such as Norway, Denmark, Finland are named among the countries that have the lowest risk of bribery or corruption.