International Day of Education 2022: Theme, History, Objective, Importance

International Education Day 2022: The International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24 to mark the significance of education and the role it plays in promoting global peace and development all over the world. International Education Day 2022 is also significant as the day sheds light on the changing patterns of education and the role technology is playing in taking education to the corners of the world.

International Day of Education 2022 makes sure about the rights of every individual to receive education since childhood. The day also brings attention to those regions that lack the accessibility of education due to civil war or unstable government or any other ongoing socio-political scenarios. International Education Day promotes the right to education for every individual.

Learn more about the history, theme, and other details of the International Day of Education from below.

International Education Day 2022 Date

The International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24.

International Day of Education 2022 History

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as the International Education Day to mark the significance of education in global peace and development.

The adoption of the International Education Day by UNGA, co-authored by Nigeria and other 58 member states, also exemplified the process to reinforce the transformative actions for equitable, quality, and inclusive education for all.

School closures continue to disrupt the lives of over 31 million students, exacerbating a global learning crisis.



This #EducationDay I call on everyone to unite around education as a public good and a top political priority. pic.twitter.com/ckaC5czpjh — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 24, 2022

International Education Day 2022 Significance

The International Day of Education is significant as it promotes the work towards the eradication of poverty which is almost equal to the ratio of illiteracy in many third-world nations.

As the United Nations has been working towards eradicating poverty, it also has been focusing on creating opportunities for reducing its effects through education as it is one of the salient powers to do so.

International Day of Education 2022 theme

The theme for International Education Day 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education”.

The theme welcomes and fortifies the revival of education and emphasizes the recovery of education to its usual form. The theme also stresses the need to redress the significance of education for the large benefit of many generations to come.

International Education Day 2022: 3 key objectives of Education Day