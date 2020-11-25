International Emmy Awards 2020: Delhi Crime from India wins best drama series, check the complete list of winners

Netflix’s Delhi Crime has become the first Indian web-series to win at the International Emmy Awards. The series which is directed by Richie Mehta is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder.

Nov 25, 2020 17:39 IST

Indian web series Delhi Crime on Netflix has won the best drama series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020. The event was held virtually for the first time in the history of International Emmy Awards due to the pandemic.

The award ceremony was hosted live by TV, film, and stage actor Richard Kind on November 23, 2020, from an empty theatre in New York City without any live audience and red carpet. The actors who presented the prestigious awards were some of the renowned names such as Paul Blackthorne, Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Indira Varma among others.

Another Indian show on prime ‘Four More Shots Please’ and actor Arjun Mathur from ‘Made in Heaven’ also made their way for the nominations in the respective categories of International Emmy Awards but did not win.

Delhi Crime: First Indian series to win at International Emmy Award

Netflix’s Delhi Crime has become the first Indian web-series to win at the International Emmy Awards. The series which is directed by Richie Mehta is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder.

The show has magnificent Shefali Shah playing the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police who has been tasked with finding the culprits of the heinous crime as well as has an extremely talented Adil Hussain in a supporting role.

To celebrate the award, Shefali Shah took to her official Instagram handle and shared her excitement on a huge win.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

International Emmy Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Award Category

Winner

Country

Best Drama Series

Delhi Crime

India

Best Comedy Series

Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

Brazil

Best Actress

Glenda Jackson (Elizabeth is Missing)

United Kingdom

Best Actor

Billy Barratt (Responsible Child)

United Kingdom

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Responsible Child

United Kingdom

Best Short-Form Series

#Martyisdead

Czech Republic

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards and Reina Del Sur- Season 2

 

Best Telenovela

Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)

Brazil

Best Documentary

For Sama

United Kingdom

Best Arts Programming

Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca)

France

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

Old People’s Home for 4 years old

Australia

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material