International Emmy Awards 2020: Delhi Crime from India wins best drama series, check the complete list of winners

Indian web series Delhi Crime on Netflix has won the best drama series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020. The event was held virtually for the first time in the history of International Emmy Awards due to the pandemic.

The award ceremony was hosted live by TV, film, and stage actor Richard Kind on November 23, 2020, from an empty theatre in New York City without any live audience and red carpet. The actors who presented the prestigious awards were some of the renowned names such as Paul Blackthorne, Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Indira Varma among others.

Another Indian show on prime ‘Four More Shots Please’ and actor Arjun Mathur from ‘Made in Heaven’ also made their way for the nominations in the respective categories of International Emmy Awards but did not win.

Delhi Crime: First Indian series to win at International Emmy Award

Netflix’s Delhi Crime has become the first Indian web-series to win at the International Emmy Awards. The series which is directed by Richie Mehta is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder.

Tom Payne & Indira Varma present the Emmy to 2020 Drama Series Winner "Delhi Crime" at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

The show has magnificent Shefali Shah playing the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police who has been tasked with finding the culprits of the heinous crime as well as has an extremely talented Adil Hussain in a supporting role.

To celebrate the award, Shefali Shah took to her official Instagram handle and shared her excitement on a huge win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Delhi Crime wins the Emmy International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations Richie Mehta, Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and whole team

