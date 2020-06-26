International Flights to remain suspended till July 15: DGCA

All scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till July 15, 2020. The announcement was made by the Director General of Civil Aviation through a circular on June 26, 2020.

The DGCA stated that the restrictions, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by it.

Exception

The DGCA circular read that international scheduled flights will be allowed on select routes by the concerned authority on case to case basis.

Background

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had stated last week that India will take a decision on resuming international passenger flights in July if COVID-19 virus behaves in a "predictable manner" and if all the concerned stakeholders agree. He had stated that the decision will be taken by the governments based on their domestic situation.

The Minister had further stated that the decision regarding resumption of international travel will be take when the domestic air traffic will reach 50-55 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 capacity and states will be in the position to absorb a higher number of incoming passengers.

All international commercial flight operations were suspended on March 22, 2020, which was followed by the imposition of the first phase of complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. India resumed domestic flight operations from May 25.