International Mountain Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance of the day

International Mountain Day 2021: December 11 is observed every year as the International Mountain Day to raise awareness about the importance of mountains to life and to climate. International Mountain Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to acknowledge the fact that mountains are home to 15% of the total population of the world and they also host about half of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. However, mountains in today’s world have been facing the threat of climate change and overexploitation and are in the dire need of protection. On International Mountain Day 2021, read more about the history of the day, and why is Mountain Day significant.

International Mountain Day 2021 Date

International Mountain Day is observed globally every year on December 11. The day was inducted by the UN General Assembly.

#Sustainabletourism can help preserve the cultural heritage of mountain peoples and destinations.



How are you celebrating International Mountain Day today?https://t.co/9FHXvbZkjs#UNMountains @UNmountains pic.twitter.com/mN2FixkL5H — FAO Forestry (@FAOForestry) December 11, 2021

International Mountain Day theme 2021

The International Mountain Day 2021 theme is ‘Sustainable Mountain Tourism’. The theme signifies that sustainable tourism in mountains is a way to preserve the cultural, natural, and spiritual heritage of the mountains around the world.

International Mountain Day history

The International Mountain Day was first celebrated in 2003 after the year 2002 was first declared by the United Nations as the UN International Year of Mountains.

However, the history of the International Mountain Day can be traced back to the year 1992 when the document on Sustainable Mountain Development was adopted as part of the action plan agenda 21 of the Conference on Environment and Development.

Significance of International Mountain Day 2021

The International Mountain Day aims at creating awareness about the significance of mountains and the role that they play in maintaining biodiversity. Mountain Day also sheds light on the opportunities and constraints in mountain development.

However, the International Mountain Day 2021 is of extreme relevance because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it had on mountain tourism. Mountain Day acknowledges that the covid pandemic has further compounded the vulnerabilities of the mountain communities.

International Mountain Day 2021: 5 famous mountain treks in India

1. Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

2. Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh

3. Valley of flowers trek, Uttarakhand

4. Dzongri Trek, Sikkim

5. Chokramudi trek, Munnar