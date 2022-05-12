International Nurses Day 2022: Why the world celebrate May 12 as nurses day?

Nurses Day: International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 globally to honour and celebrate the contributions of the nurses everywhere. Nurses Day was chosen by the International Council of Nurses and the day has been observed officially since 1974. International Nurses Day 2022 acknowledges the fact that like doctors, nurses have also become heroes for saving and healing patients amid the widespread COVID-19 pandemic.

International Nurses Day also has a historic significance as the day remembers the contribution of one of the significant social reformer who dedicated her life for the improvement of health sector. On Nurses Day 2022, lets understand more in detail why the day is celebrated on May 12 and what is its significance.

On #InternationalNursesDay, we express our gratitude to hardworking nursing staff for serving humankind with utmost dedication during the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic.



Their tireless efforts are saving precious lives, strengthening our medical system & ensuring well-being of all. pic.twitter.com/0T0vAjAME4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 12, 2022

International Nurses Day 2022

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 across the world to honour the services of nurses everywhere. The day is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the English Social Reformer, and the founder of the Modern Nursing. Nurses day is dedicated to the strong pillar of healthcare system, who work day and night for the well-being of people.

International Nurses Day 2022: Why May 12 is celebrated as Nurses Day?

Dorothy Sutherland of the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare had proposed in 1953 to the then President to proclaim Nurses Day in October. However, the proposal did not receive the approval.

It was only 20 years later, February 1975, when the then President Nixon announced a National Nurse Week, from May 6 to May 12 annually. With this decision, May 12 also began to be recognized as Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day: How Nurses Day is related to Florence Nightingale?

Florence Nightingale, known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp’ was a social reformer who took care of the wounded soldiers of the British Army during the Crimean War.

Florence Nightingale not only set the standards of health care and nursing in the medical camps and hospitals at the time of war, but in 1860 she also established Nightingale Training school to provide training to the aspiring nurses and healthcare workers.

International Nurses Day 2022: Role of nurses in COVID

The whole world, for more than two years, has been fighting the deadly covid pandemic and nurses as corona warriors are playing a crucial role in the fight. The forefront warriors who put in their best efforts and even take the risk of their life are the doctors and nurses. While the doctors have been playing a significant role in curing the patients, the nurses spend their days and nights in taking care of the patients.