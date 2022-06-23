International Olympic Day 2022: Why Olympic Day is celebrated? List of India’s greatest achievements in Olympics

First International Olympic Day: International Olympic Day is observed annually on June 23 to celebrate sport, health and being and together. International Olympic Day 2022 provides a moment for everyone to gather and get active with the purpose. The Olympic Day, from the last two decades, has often been associated with the Olympic Day runs all over the world. The runs are organized on Olympic Day all over the world to promote the practice of mass sport. International Olympic Day 2022 theme is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World’. On Social Media as well, Olympic Day 2022 will be marked with hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay.

Learn more about International Olympic Day 2022 and its significance. Also, check India’s greatest Olympians who have made the country proud.

Thursday 23rd June will mark #OlympicDay.



This year, the Olympic movement is inviting athletes, Olympians and people from around the world to move together and show their united support for a peaceful world.



Learn more here 👇https://t.co/FarK2nWdcI pic.twitter.com/DyF63sn8V9 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 21, 2022

International Olympic Day 2022 Date

International Olympic Day 2022 is observed annually on June 23 celebrating the idea of the Olympic Movement all over the world.

International Olympic Day 2022 theme

The theme of the International Olympic Day 2022 is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World’.

International Olympic Day 2022: When was first International Olympic Day celebrated?

The idea of celebrating International Olympic Day was first adopted at the 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz. It was in 1948 that Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, presented the idea of a World Olympic Day at the 41st session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm, Sweden.

The chosen date celebrates the founding of the IOC at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games. The National Olympic Committee was put in charge of organizing the event and June 23 marks a special moment in the history of the Olympic Movement.

International Olympic Day 2022: List of India’s greatest achievements in Olympic

1. Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand had got the opportunity to serve as the Captain of the Indian Hockey Team at the Olympics. He also won India three Gold Medals.

2. Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history by winning India’s first-ever Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, he also broke his own record with a stunning throw of 89.30 metres.

3. PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is the first ever Indian female athlete to win two Olympic Medals. She won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics which was also her debut in the event and a bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

4. Mary Kom

Mary Kom qualified for the 2012 London Olympics Women’s boxing event and made the country proud by winning the Bronze Medal in the Games.

5. Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to make the country proud by winning the first-ever individual gold medal in 2008. The then 25-years old bagged the title in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting.

6. Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition. The Manipur athlete lifted a total weight of 202 kg and made the country proud.