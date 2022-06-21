International Yoga Day 2022: AIIMS Delhi develops India's first anti-gravity body suit for Yoga in Space

International Yoga Day 2022: On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 on June 21, 2022, AIIMS-Delhi doctors informed that they have developed the world's first anti-gravity body suit that will allow astronauts to perform yoga in space.

This is India's first body suit for astronauts and will help astronauts strengthen muscles and prevent loss of bone density minerals. It will also increase the weight of the astronauts by more than 70 percent in space to prevent them from floating.

The anti-gravity body suit development has been backed by the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. The proof of concept of the invention will soon be presented to ISRO. The body suit will enable astronauts to join the global yoga movement.

Significance This would be the first-such body suit for astronauts in the world. The anti-gravity body suit has been developed at a time when ISRO is planning to launch its first manned space flight mission-Gaganyaan .

Benefits of anti-gravity Yoga body suit

The body suit will increase the weight of the astronauts and thus prevent them from floating. This will enable them to do yoga in space.

Explaining the development, Prof KK Deepak, head of physiology at AIIMS said that the space journey of astronauts adversely affects the functioning of muscle and bones. "The anti-gravity gear will help astronauts to strengthen antigravity musculature and will also prevent atrophy in microgravity environment."

While speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness."

"Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," PM Modi added.