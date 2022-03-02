India, Pakistan most vulnerable to climate change: IPCC Report

Climate change IPCC Report: The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has cautioned that the extreme climatic conditions are threatening the food security in South Asia with escalated droughts and floods making India and Pakistan the most vulnerable to climate change. The second installment of the IPCC Report titled ‘Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptations, and Vulnerability’ was released on February 28, 2022.

The report stated that the climate-related risks to the agriculture and food systems in Asia will intensify with the changing climate, with differentiated impacts across the region. It also further mentioned that the temperatures enhance not only the ozone production but also the ozone uptake by plants, exacerbating yield and quality damage.

Extreme climatic condition threatens food security in South Asia

IPCC Report has explained that the differential human vulnerability to environmental hazards results from a range of economic, social, political, and historical factors, all of which operate at multiple scales.

As the report highlighted that the climate-related risk to agriculture and food systems in Asia will intensify, it added that climate change is expected to have serious impacts on the people living within these hotspot areas, as observed from the loss of food crop yields to disasters such as fluctuations in seasonal water availability, floods or other systematic effects.

Climate change threatens India and Pakistan

IPCC report further explained that in South Asia, extreme climatic conditions are threatening food security, thus agro-based economies such as India and Pakistan have become the most vulnerable to climate change.

The report warned that the major projected impacts of climate change in the food and agriculture sector will include a decline in fisheries, crop production, aquaculture, particularly in South and Southeast Asia.

Impact on India

Due to the extreme climatic condition and its impact, the rice production in India can decrease from 10 percent to 30 percent, whereas the maize production can decrease from 25 percent to 70 per cent., assuming the range of temperature increases from 1 degree to 4 degree Celsius.

How Climate change can increase risk of social unrest and armed conflict?

As per the IPCC Report climate change mentions that the international food supplies are also under threat and the risks, it further highlighted that the threats to water and food supply, because of the continues climate change, can increase the risk of social unrest and armed conflict, particularly in the poorer countries, although the other factors are also significant.

Conclusion

As the rising temperatures around the globe threaten to impact the food supply and water with the hotspot regions in South Asia that can see the extreme crisis, the role of the governments must go beyond the planning and the aim must be to come up with extensive measures keeping in mind the hazardous impact that the climate change can have on the poor countries.