IPL 2021 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live streaming online, where and how to watch IPL matches

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two-time champions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), 2016 runners-up, will return to action in IPL 2021 at 7.30 PM on September 20, 2021, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League has resumed from September 19, 2021. IPL was previously postponed on May 4, 2021, after multiple cases of COVID-19 were detected inside the IPL bubble amid the second wave of pandemic.

With Virat Kohli’s recent announcement of stepping down as the Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after IPL 2021, the focus will now be on his work on the field as he will turn up for his 200th IPL game.

To know where and how you can watch the Indian Premier League 2021 live, check the details below:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between KKR and RCB is taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place in Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between KKR and RCB will be aired live on Star Sports Channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online

The online streaming of all the Indian Premier League Matches 2021 will be available on Hotstar.

Fans will be able to support their favourite teams by live streaming IPL 2021 matches on Disney + Hotstar VIP or Disney + Hotstar Premium.

Indian Premier League 2021: Background

The 14th season of the IPL 2021 tournament where 8 teams will put their best to prove themselves to be the best to win the final trophy.

The tournament was earlier postponed when COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India in April-May 2021. India was hosting IPL 2021 at the time.

As the IPL 2021 resumed, 31 games are to be played in UAE conditions instead of the usual 60. With the conditions different from India and pitches expected to be slower, all the IPL teams have emphasized starting from scratch.

Chennai Superkings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) kickstarted IPL 2021 resumption on September 19, 2021.