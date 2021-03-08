IPL 2021 Schedule: VIVO IPL 2021 to begin on April 9th, Final on May 30th, Check Complete Schedule!

IPL 2021 Schedule: The IPL Governing Council on March 7, 2021 announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India.

The IPL will be hosted by India after a gap of nearly two years. The host cities will include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2021 will start on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with the opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 Final

The IPL 2021 final will be played on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The newly rebuilt stadium, which is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world, will host its first-ever IPL. The venue will host both playoffs and the final.

IPL 2021 Full Schedule, Time Table, Venue & Matches

• Out of the total 56 league matches, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each and Delhi and Ahmedabad will host 8 matches each.

• All matches will be played at neutral venues for the first-ever time in IPL. This means that no team will play at their home venue.

• All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

• There will be 11 doubleheaders in total where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and 2 will play two afternoon matches.

• The afternoon matches will begin at 3.30 pm IST, while the evening match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

• The matches have been planned in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage to reduce commuting and thus minimize risk.

Will fans be allowed for IPL 2021 Tournament?

Initially, the VIVO IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors with no live audience and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.

IPL 2021 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Fixtures

Match No. Matches Date/ Day IST Time Venue Result 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9th April/ Friday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 10th April/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 3 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11th April/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Punjab Kings 12th April/ Monday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 13th April/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 6 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14th April/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 7 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 15th April/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 8 Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16th April/ Friday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH)) 17th April/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 18th April/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST Chennai 11 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Punjab Kings 18th April/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 12 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 19th April/ Monday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 13 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 20th April/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 14 Punjab Kings Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 21st April/ Wednesday 3:30 PM IST Chennai 15 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 21st April/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 16 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 22nd April/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 17 Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 23rd April/ Friday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 18 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 24th April/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST Mumbai 19 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 25th April/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST Mumbai 20 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 25th April/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST Chennai 21 Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 26th April/ Monday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 22 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 27th April/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 23 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 28th April/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Delhi 24 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 29th April/ Thursday 3:30 PM IST Delhi 25 Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 29th April/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 26 Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB 30th April/ Friday 3:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 27 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)) 1st May/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST Delhi 28 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 2nd May/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST Delhi 29 Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 2nd May/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 30 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB 3rd May/ Monday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 31 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 4th May/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST Delhi 32 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5th May/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Delhi 33 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Punjab Kings 6th May/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Ahmedabad

Background

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had successfully hosted IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates during the September-November window. The popular cricket league had to be shifted out of India due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully last year with all safety protocols and bubble arrangements in place, the BCCI is again confident of hosting IPL at home keeping the health and safety of all players and officials involved at top priority.