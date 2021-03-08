JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

IPL 2021 Schedule: VIVO IPL 2021 to begin on April 9th, Final on May 30th, Check Complete Schedule!

IPL 2021 Schedule: The IPL 2021 will start on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with the opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Created On: Mar 8, 2021 15:31 ISTModified On: Mar 8, 2021 15:32 IST
IPL 2021 Schedule

IPL 2021 Schedule: The IPL Governing Council on March 7, 2021 announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. 

The IPL will be hosted by India after a gap of nearly two years. The host cities will include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. 

The IPL 2021 will start on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with the opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 Final

The IPL 2021 final will be played on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The newly rebuilt stadium, which is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world, will host its first-ever IPL. The venue will host both playoffs and the final. 

IPL 2021 Full Schedule, Time Table, Venue & Matches: All you need to Know!

•  Out of the total 56 league matches, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each and Delhi and Ahmedabad will host 8 matches each. 

•  All matches will be played at neutral venues for the first-ever time in IPL. This means that no team will play at their home venue. 

•  All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 

•  There will be 11 doubleheaders in total where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and 2 will play two afternoon matches. 

•  The afternoon matches will begin at 3.30 pm IST, while the evening match will start at 7:30 pm IST. 

•  The matches have been planned in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage to reduce commuting and thus minimize risk. 

Will fans be allowed for IPL 2021 Tournament?

Initially, the VIVO IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors with no live audience and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament. 

IPL 2021 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Fixtures 

Match No.

Matches

Date/ Day

IST Time

Venue

Result

1

Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

9th April/ Friday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

 

2

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

10th April/ Saturday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

 

3

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

11th April/ Sunday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

4

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Punjab Kings

12th April/ Monday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

5

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

13th April/ Tuesday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

6

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

14th April/ Wednesday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

7

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

15th April/ Thursday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

8

Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16th April/ Friday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

9

Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH))

17th April/ Saturday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

10

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

18th April/ Sunday

3:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

11

Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Punjab Kings

18th April/ Sunday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 

19th April/ Monday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

13

Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

20th April/ Tuesday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

14

Punjab Kings Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH)

21st April/ Wednesday

3:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

15

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

21st April/ Wednesday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

16

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 

22nd April/ Thursday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

17

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

23rd April/ Friday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

18

Rajasthan Royals (RR)  Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

24th April/ Saturday

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

19

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

25th April/ Sunday

3:30 PM IST

Mumbai

  

20

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

25th April/ Sunday

7:30 PM IST

Chennai

  

21

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 

26th April/ Monday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

22

 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

27th April/ Tuesday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

23

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH)

28th April/ Wednesday

7:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

24

Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

29th April/ Thursday

3:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

25

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

29th April/ Thursday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

26

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB

30th April/ Friday

3:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

27

Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK))

1st May/ Saturday

7:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

28

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH)

2nd May/ Sunday

3:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

29

Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

2nd May/ Sunday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

30

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB

3rd May/ Monday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

31

 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

4th May/ Tuesday

7:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

32

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

5th May/ Wednesday

7:30 PM IST

Delhi

  

33

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Punjab Kings

6th May/ Wednesday

7:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

  

Background

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had successfully hosted IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates during the September-November window. The popular cricket league had to be shifted out of India due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. 

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully last year with all safety protocols and bubble arrangements in place, the BCCI is again confident of hosting IPL at home keeping the health and safety of all players and officials involved at top priority. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material