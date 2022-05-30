Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IPL 2022 Awards Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, Super Striker; Fill list of winners

IPL awards 2022 list: Jos Buttler won massively in IPL Awards 2022 after he took home the honours, including game-changer of the season, super striker of the season, and orange cap among others. Check here the full IPL 2022 Awards winners list. 

Updated: May 30, 2022 09:21 IST
IPL Awards 2022 winners
IPL Awards 2022 winners

IPL Award Winners 2022: IPL 2022 award winners were announced on May 29, 2022, after the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end where Gujarat Titan (GT) registered a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 7 wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans (GT), which was also the new addition to IPL, surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League 2022 trophy.

IPL 2022 award winners were declared, after the tournament ended, to recognize a plethora of youngsters who came up with brilliant performances and garnered the limelight. Some of the categories in under which IPL awards 2022 were given are the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay award, and Powerplay of the Season, among others.  

Jos Buttler won massively in IPL Awards 2022 after he took home the honours, including the powerplay of the season, game-changer of the season, super striker of the season, and orange cap among others. Emerging Player of the season went to Umran Malik while the Perfect Catch of the Season went to Evin Lewis for the catch that ended Kolkata Knight Riders’ Campaign in IPL 2022.

As Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden title, the Indian Premier League awarded some of the extraordinary players with individual awards. Check the complete list of IPL 2022 Awards winners below.

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans takes home the trophy

Debutant Gujarat Titans were crowned the IPL Champions after they beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in IPL Final in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals, who opted to bat first, never got going and posted a below par130-9 with Jos Buttler topscoring for them.

GT Captain Hardik Pandya led by example with the ball and shone with the bat too, scoring 34 and forging a 63 run stand with Shubham Gill to help GT overcome a slow start to their chase.

IPL Awards 2022 Full List of Winners

Category

Winners

IPL 2022 Champions

Gujarat Titans

Emerging Player of the Season

Umran Malik

Super Striker of the Season

Dinesh Karthik

Game Changer of the Season

Jos Buttler

Perfect Catch of the Season

Evin Lewis

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler

Most Valuable Player

Jos Buttler

Super Striker of the Season

Jos Buttler

Fairplay Award

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Runner-up trophy

Sanju Samson

Fastest Delivery of the Season

Lockie Ferguson

Let’s Crack it Sixes Award

Jos Buttler

Powerplay of the Season

Jos Buttler

IPL Awards 2022

Indian Premier League announces the awards with grand cash prizes to recognize the talents and the memorable performances in the tournament. IPL award winners are selected on the basis of their record in the overall tournament to promote other young talents in showcasing their independent performances.

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Winner & Full List of Past Winners

