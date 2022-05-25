IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans becomes first team to qualify for IPL Finals

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans on May 24, 2022, beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 in Eden Gardens in Kolkata to reach the Indian Premier League 2022 Final in its debut season. Setting a daunting target of 189, Gujarat Titans overhauled Rajasthan Royals’ 188 for six in 19.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. With 16 runs needed off the last over, Titans’ David Miller smashed three consecutive sixes to steal the win.

Gujarat Titans, which many tipped to finish last because of some out-of-the-box picks has turned out to be the most consistent one. The new team will now play the IPL Final 2022 in front of its home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium with more than 1,00,000 people cheering them on.

IPL Final 2022: Pandya-Miller partnership takes Gujarat Titans to finals

Captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya and David Miller joined hands and took Gujarat Titans' score beyond the triple-figure mark in 10.4 overs. The pair notched up 50 partnerships in just 30 balls and even though the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals tried to break the partnership, they failed to do so as GT reached 150 run mark in 16.1 overs.

Hardik Pandya- David Miller went on to score a 100-run partnership. In the last over, GT needed 16 runs to win the match and Miller hammered Prasidh Krishna for 3 sixes off the first three balls to register 7 wicket win for Gujarat Titans. David Miller also went to score off his half-century off 35 balls.

Indian Premier League 2022: Gujarat Titans in debut performance

Gujarat Titans had a dominant run in the league stage of the IPL 2022 tournament. The team ended up at top of the Points Table with 20 points, losing just four of their fourteen matches. Rajasthan Royals was close second with nine wins from 14 matches.

IPL Final 2022

The finals of the Indian Premier League 2022 will be played on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New entrants Gujarat Titans has become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 Final.

Gujarat Titans

GT is a cricket franchise based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The team was a new addition to IPL 2022 and was founded in 2021. The franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Gujarat Titans is captained by Hardik Pandya and coached by Ashish Nehra. The team has reached the finals of IPL 2022 after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.