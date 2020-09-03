Isha and Akash Ambani included in Fortune Magazine’s list of most influential young leaders

Isha and Akash Ambani, Ambani scions, and Jio Board directors have been included by Fortune Magazine in the ’40 under 40’ list of the most influential young leaders for the year under the technology section.

As per the US-based publication, after Akash and Isha Ambani joined the Jio Board, the valuation of the business rose to USD 65 billion. Recently, they both have helped in launching Jio mart to challenge other online shopping markets.

Isha and Akash Ambani are the twin children of Reliance’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, who is also India and Asia’s richest man.

For this year's 40 Under 40, we’re highlighting 40 influential people in each of these five categories:



💰 Finance

📲 Technology

🏥 Healthcare

🇺🇸 Government and politics

🎥 Media and entertainment



Explore the list here: https://t.co/hhEZu4I2ta — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) September 3, 2020

Isha and Akash Ambani’s contribution to Reliance:

As Reliance is a family business, Akash Ambani joined the company in 2014 after receiving an economics degree from Brown University. Isha Ambani joined a year later, following the stints at Stanford, Yale, and McKinsey.

As the members of the Jio Board, they helped in sealing the company’s recent megadeal with Facebook- USD 5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake – additionally a major follow on investments from tech titans such as Intel, Google, Qualcomm. These series of investments lent the business an eye-popping USD 65 billion private valuations.

The soaring success of Reliance Industries:

As per Fortune magazine, data is the new oil and when it comes to Reliance Industries which is India’s largest company, this is definitely the case. The 47- year old conglomerate amassed the fortune in petrochemicals before dominating the market of India’s mobile connectivity with Jio, which debuted in 2016.

Recently, Isha and Akash Ambani helped in the launch of the Jio market, a new venture that aims at challenging Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon for the command of India’s fast-growing and massive online shopping market.

Both Akash and Isha Ambani along with their brother, Anant Ambani, 25, have been training to take on their father’s business empire.