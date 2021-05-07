Israeli-based firm produces solar technology in India for UAE

The Israeli embassy informed on May 6, 2021, that a partnership has been initiated by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce- IFIICC through which an Israeli company has been producing an innovative solar technology in India for a landmark project in the United Arab Emirates- UAE.

In an official statement, the Israeli embassy stated that its I first-of-its-kind trilateral cooperation which involved India, Israel, and UAE. The statement added that the Embassy of Israel in India is proud of this cooperation between the three countries.

As per the release, the Abraham Accords signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have paved the way for the business partnerships and friendships between the two nations across the region.

Trilateral partnership between India, Israel and UAE:

The Embassy of Israel in India informed that under the leadership of the ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka, a trilateral partnership between India, Israel, and UAE has been initiated by the IFIICC (International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce).

Through this partnership an Israeli-based company, Ecoppia has been producing an innovative robotic solar cleaning technology in India for a landmark project in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka pointed that this confluence of the cutting-edge technology of Israel, manufactured in India and imported from India to UAE for the benefit of its citizens, has extreme potential and that this is only the beginning of it.

What is IFIICC?

IFIICC was launched in the United Arab Emirates for broadening the relationship between diasporas of Israel and India around the world and for exploring the possibility of trilateral cooperation in the Gulf state.

The objective of the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce is to foster and promote commerce, innovation, cultural exchange, goodwill, and investment between the diasporas of Israel and India around the world.

Background:

The mentioned business partnership between UAE and Israel is because of the Abraham Accords which was reached on August 13, 2020. It is a joint statement between the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

The statement by the countries marked the first public normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE which further facilitates friendly relations between both the nations.

The term used to refer to the agreements between Israel and UAE is the Israel-UAE normalization agreement.