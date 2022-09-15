India's first commercial satellite broadband service launched by ISRO and Hughes

Hughes Communications India (HCI) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) officially launched India’s first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service on September 12, 2022, Monday. In North India, the HCI had been testing its operation for the last year.

Using ISRO's Ku-band capacity of GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites, the company has promised to deliver high-speed satellite broadband services to remote locations across India, from northeast to desolate parts of Leh and Ladakh.

We are happy to launch India's first High Throughput Satellite broadband service with support from the @isro. We are confident that the new HTS service from @hughes_Ind will address existing #connectivity gaps, & address high speed bandwidth requirements. pic.twitter.com/Kld2xOwXsU — Hughes India (@hughes_Ind) September 12, 2022

What is High Throughout Satellite Technology?

HTS increases capacity when using the same amount of orbital spectrum while simultaneously reducing the cost per bit. It provides much lower-cost bandwidth with a higher user experience. Spot-beam is used by HTS to perform its operations, unlike traditional satellites which use a broad single beam or few beams. Spot beam technology focuses on a limited area and provides seamless and fast connectivity. Home-grown Jupiter systems are used by Hughes India for both HTS and conventional satellite implementations worldwide.

What is the significance of HTS technology?

Hughes Communication India (HCI) provides assistance to the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other remote border outposts through the HTS technology. Currently, telecommunication 4G operators, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and cooperative banks are the customers of HTS service. Hughes has 1 Gbps of capacity on HTS but expects to grow it from 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps in the future. Dr. Somnath said that with the new HTS capabilities powered by ISRO satellites, HCI will likely continue to deliver excellent quality satellite broadband services. HTS is most likely to enhance the connectivity experience that accelerates India's digital transformation.

What is the make-in-India initiative?

Shivaji Chatterjee, the senior vice-president, of Hughes India, said that the organization was truly in essence with the Make in India initiative. The senior vice-president also said that the satellite is Indian. However, the company has a lot of products that are made in India. So far Reliance Jio, its outdoor modem, the entire system, etc. are made in India. The antenna and the dishes are completely made by the company in India. The Indian Oil and SD-WAN projects are also made in India.

Government approves the inclusion of tribes of five States in the ST category