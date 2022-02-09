ISRO to launch earth observation satellite on February 14
The PSLV-C52 mission will comprise a radar imaging observation EOS-04 and two small satellites as co-passengers.
The Indian Space Research Organisation will kickstart 2022 with the launch of an earth observation satellite- EOS-04 on February 14, 2022. This will be ISRO's first launch of the year.
The EOS-04 satellite will be launched aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) at 05:59 hours on February 14th from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The radar-imaging satellite, weighing 1710 kg, will be deployed into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km.
PSLV-C52 mission
Besides the earth observation satellite EOS-04, the mission will also carry two small satellites as co-passengers, which include:
INSPIREsat-1: It is a student satellite from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with University of Colorado's Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics.
INS-2TD: This is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).
EOS-04 Satellite
The EOS-04 satellite, also known as RISAT1, is a Radar Imaging Satellite. It has been designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. The images will be used for applications such as agriculture, soil moisture and hydrology, forestry & plantations and flood mapping.
The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch of the mission will begin at 04:29 hours on February 13th after getting a go-ahead from ISRO's Launch Authorization Board.
