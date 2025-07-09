Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ISRO Successfully Tests Gaganyaan Propulsion System

ISRO completed two hot tests of the Gaganyaan propulsion system on July 3, 2025. These tests are a big step toward India’s first crewed space mission. Learn what was tested and what comes next.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 9, 2025, 17:23 IST

ISRO has finally successfully completed two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at the space agency's Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri on July 3, 2025.

According to a statement released by ISRO on Wednesday, the purpose of the brief tests—which lasted 30 and 100 seconds, respectively—was to check the test piece configuration.

ISRO Successful Tests Propulsion System

According to pre-test predictions, the propulsion system's overall performance throughout the hot testing was standard. It was also successfully proved that all Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines and all Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters could operate simultaneously in both steady state and pulsed modes throughout the 100-second test.

One Step Closer to Gaganyaan Mission

The Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) of ISRO is in charge of the Gaganyaan SMPS's technological development efforts. According to the space agency, SMPS is a crucial component of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module and is necessary for both orbital maneuvering and certain abort situations.

Full-duration Test Soon

It consists of 16 Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters (each with a thrust of 100N) and five Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines (each with a thrust of 440N). Improvements based on experience from previous hot testing were introduced into the SMPS test piece for these tests to emulate the propulsion system conditions closer to flight.

"Based on the trust acquired through these hot tests, ISRO is planning to conduct a full-duration hot test soon," added the release.

Gaganyaan Program Aim

The goal of the Gaganyaan program, according to ISRO, is to show that India is capable of launching a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit. The success of this mission will be greatly aided by the experience and knowledge acquired.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News