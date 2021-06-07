Income Tax Department to launch new e-filing portal: Know Key Features and Highlights

The Income Tax Department will launch its new e-filing portal on June 7, 2021. The new portal can be accessed through www.incometax.gov.in.

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing a modern, seamless and more convenient experience to the taxpayers.

According to the Finance Ministry, the new taxpayer-friendly portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns and quick refunds to taxpayers.

New e-filing portal: Key Features and Highlights

• The new portal will display all interactions and uploads or pending actions on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer. It will act as a one-stop centre for all such actions.

• Further, it offers a free-of-cost ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers.

• The portal will enable taxpayers to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property and profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

• It will also enable pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded and the due date for the same is June 30, 2021.

• The new portal will also include a new call center for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

It will also provide detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent.

• It would include all functionalities such as for filing Income Tax Forms, add tax professionals and submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or Appeals.

When will the new portal be functional?

Though the new e-filing portal will be launched today, the Income Tax Department informed that it will be active from June 18th. The Finance Ministry informed that the portal will be made active after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.

Other Details

A mobile app will also be released subsequently after the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.