Jagmohan Former Governor Jammu and Kashmir passes away at 94

Jagmohan served as the Governor of J&K two times, the first term from 1984, and the second term from January to May 1990. Jagmohan was honoured with the three highest civilian awards.

Created On: May 4, 2021 11:19 ISTModified On: May 4, 2021 11:19 IST
Jagmohan, Former J&K Governor, Source: ANI

Jagmohan, former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, passed away at 94 after battling a brief period of illness in Delhi on May 3, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of the former Governor (J&K) and called it a ‘monumental loss for the nation’.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted a picture of Jagmohan to share his deepest condolences on the demise of the former Governor (J&K).

About Jagmohan, former Governor (J&K)

Jagmohan Malhotra was more known as Jagmohan. Born on September 25, 1927, He served as a former civil servant and held posts of the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir and Goa, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Jagmohan served as the Governor of J&K two times, the first term from 1984, and the second term from January to May 1990.

He got elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and held the post of the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism.

Jagmohan was honored with the three highest civilian awards:

•In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, and

•In 1977, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, and

•In 1971, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

 

