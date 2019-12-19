Jalasathi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches programme to supply safe drinking water

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the 'Jalasathi' programme on December 18, 2019 with the aim to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all households in the state.

The Odisha CM also launched the ‘JalSathi’ App on the occasion. During the launch, the Odisha CM reiterated the importance of clean drinking water to maintain good health. He also paid Rs 593 to clear the water cess dues of his residence Naveen Niwas and distributed water quality testing kits and POS (point of sale) machines to the 'Jalasathis'.

The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) signed a memorandum of understanding with the women federations in Bhubaneswar for the implementation of the programme on December 18.

Who are 'Jalasathis'? The Odisha government has roped in women volunteers to serve the people as 'Jalasathis'. This is a significant step, as it will help boost the economic empowerment of the women in the state.

Objective The JalSathi initiative aims to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to consumers through piped water connections.

Jalasathi programme: All you need to know

• Under the 'Jalasathi' programme, over 5,000 women will be engaged in Odisha to supply safe drinking water.

• The programme will be initially implemented in eight wards of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation under the 5T initiative of the Housing and Urban Development.

• It will be implemented in the remaining wards of the city as well as other urban areas of the state in the next phases. The initiative is expected to benefit around 70 lakh people in urban areas.

• The Jalasathis will serve as the links between consumers and the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) or WATCO.

• The Jalasathis will be responsible for testing of water quality, facilitating new water connections and regularising connections, reassessing of demands, reading of meter, bill generation and delivery, collection of water charges and facilitating complaints redressal.

Background

The Odisha state government had earlier engaged the women self-help groups for collection of power dues, paddy procurement and mid-day meal preparation activities under its 'Mission Shakti'.