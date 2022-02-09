JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Jammu and Kashmir first UT to be integrated with National Single Window System

National Single Window System is a digital platform that has been built as an advisory guide to help investors identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements.  

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 12:57 IST
Jammu & Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS). The J&K Single Window Clearance System was launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This will be a major leap in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Union Territory.

The National Single Window System has been linked with the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), which hosts 45 industrial parks of Jammu and Kashmir. The move will help investors to discover available land parcels in J&K.

The move will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.

What is National Single Window System (NSWS)?

India's National Single Window System is a digital platform that has been built as an advisory guide to help investors identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements.  

Around 32 central departments and 14 states have been integrated on the system including the Corporate Affairs Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Civil Aviation Ministry, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Agriculture Ministry, Petroleum Ministry, Environment Ministry and Health Ministry.

Currently, the portal hosts applications for 142 approvals from central departments. The investors can check regarding all the approvals and schemes on the portal. 

The National Single Window System was announced in the 2020 Union Budget Presentation. The platform was soft-launched in September 2021 by the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. 

How to access National Single Window System?

The National Single Window System platform can be accessed by visiting www.nsws.gov.in.

States integrated with NSWS

The 14 states that are integrated with the National Single Window System include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Jammu & Kashmir is the only union territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System so far. 

Background

The NSWS portal has over 16,800 visitors as of now, out of which 7,500 know your approval queries have been serviced. Over 1,250 investors have registered on the portal.

