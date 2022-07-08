Japan's longest-serving PM Shinzo dies after tragic shooting, One-day National Mourning in India on July 9th

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on July 8, 2022. This was confirmed by public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency.

Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech in Nara city near Kyoto province. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, calling it absolutely unforgivable. He said, "I would like to use the strongest words to criticise, and this is what I wanted to convey at this moment."

#UPDATE Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported. pic.twitter.com/EWwz3Lj5Jw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022

Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe is fighting for his life after being shot at a campaign event, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says, condemning the "absolutely unforgivable" attack.



"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive"



More details: https://t.co/1QLlNErJjA pic.twitter.com/3BifMxGyyB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese, initially serving from 2006-2007 and then again from 2012 to 2020. PM Narendra Modi, who considered Abe as one of his dearest friends, tweeted saying, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi announces National Mourning on July 9th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one-day national mourning on July 9th as a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/bCifGYEls2 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

PM Modi recalled how he had the opportunity to meet Shinzo Abe during his recent visit to Japan and had discussed many issues. He remembered the late leader as witty and insightful. "Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi further stated in a series of tweets that his association with Abe goes back many years. "I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment, " he tweeted.

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

What happened to Shinzo Abe?

Shinzo Abe was reported shot at while delivering a campaign speech in Nara just two days before the House of Councilors election. The former Japan PM reportedly collapsed and was bleeding. He showed no vital signs after being taken to the hospital. Earlier media reports stated that he is in "cardiorespiratory arrest", a term used often in Japan before a death can be confirmed by a coroner.

"Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 pm," said Professor Hidetada Fukushima at Nara Medical University hospital.

The alleged shooter has been arrested and a gun was confiscated. The Japanese police has also conducted a raid at the suspect's home after the heinous shooting.

#UPDATE "Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm," said Professor Hidetada Fukushima at Nara Medical University hospital. pic.twitter.com/Qg0LJeR3By — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe: Political Journey and Abenomics in 10 Points

1. Shinzo Abe first became the prime minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 years, becoming the youngest person to occupy the office. He was seen as a symbol of youth and change. He, however, resigned abruptly in 2007 citing health reasons. He was suffering from an ailment diagnosed at ulcerative colitis.

2. He again became the Prime Minister of Japan in 2012, ending a turbulent period in Japanese politics during which Prime Ministers changed at the rate of one a year.

3. He came to power at a time when Japan was staggering from the effects of the 2011 tsunami and the subsequent nuclear disaster at Fukushima. This is where his plan, popularly known as Abenomics came in.

4. Abenomics is referred to as Shinzo Abe's plan to revive Japan's economy, which was the world's third-biggest, in the aftermath of the disaster. The plan involved massive government spending and the easing of monetary policies.

5. He also sought to boost Japan's falling birth rate by making workplaces more friendly to parents, particularly mothers.

6. He also approved the controversial consumption tax hikes to help finance nurseries and plug the gaps in Japan's overstretched social security system.

7. However, there remained bigger structural problems that caused Japan's economy to go into recession even before the COVID-19 pandemic, driving his approval ratings down, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus.

8. Though he was scheduled to stay on as Japan's Prime Minister till late 2021, he announced his shock resignation in August 2020 with a recurrence of ulcerative colitis. He weathered all kinds of issues during his tenure but it did little to affect his power.

9. He formally stepped down from the position of Japanese Prime Minister on September 16 and was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga.

10. On the global stage, he had prioritised a close relationship with US President Donald Trump and took a hard line on North Korea and South Korea. He also had close personal relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.