Japan to join Five Eyes alliance to restrict China's actions against Uyghurs

Japan has reportedly provided key intelligence inputs to the United States and the United Kingdom regarding the Chinese clampdown on the Uyghurs. This comes amid calls within the Japanese government to join the Five Eyes Alliance or Network.

The Five Eyes is an alliance of five major nations including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The five nations have collaborated to respond better to the increasing threats by China and North Korea. Japan is expected to soon become the 'sixth eye'.

Key Highlights

•As per reports, Japan had allegedly provided intelligence to the US and the UK in 2019 regarding China's forceful detainment of Muslim Uyghur minority people.

•The US and the UK have stepped up their criticism against China, especially this year, over its severe crackdown on the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

•Further, based on the information gathered from Japan, the Trump administration placed a series of sanctions on China and Chinese officials for human rights violations against Uyghurs, such as imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials, heightening bilateral tensions.

•US Vice President Mike Pence had claimed in 2019 that the Chinese Communist Party had imprisoned over a million Chinese Muslims, including Uyghurs, in correction camps.

What is Five Eyes Alliance? •The Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand is the biggest intelligence-sharing alliance of the world. All these countries had signed an agreement called UKUSA to enable cooperation in sharing intelligence. •The alliance monitors the communications of citizens and foreign governments. The origin of the alliance dates back to the post-World War II period. •Following World War II, the allies had issued the Atlantic Charter in August 1941 for a post-war world, which is considered the base for the formation of the Five Eyes. •The Alliance was formally established in 1946 by the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Canada joined the network in 1948 and Australia and New Zealand joined in 1956. •The alliance mainly monitors China, Russia besides other regions in the world including the Middle East, Europe, Hong Kong, South and Southeast Asia.

Background

The US and the UK formed a secret treaty known as the 'BRUSA Agreement' in May 1943 for cooperation in intelligence sharing.

This agreement was later formalized as the 'UKUSA Agreement' in 1946. The Five Eyes (FVEY) was an outcome of the UKUSA Agreement and three more countries were later added to the network, making it Five Eyes.