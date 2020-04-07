Jeevan: Indian Railways develops low-cost ventilator

Jeevan, a low-cost ventilator has been developed by Indian Railways at its Kapurthala rail coach factory. The ventilator that can save thousands of lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak is awaiting ICMR approval.

Ravindra Gupta, General Manager of Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and the brain behind Jeevan, informed the cost of the ventilator will be around Rs 10,000 without the compressor.

He further mentioned that with the ICMR approval and all the required materials, 100 such ventilators could be produced every day and the price will just be a fraction of the current cost of ventilators.

If the situation worsens, India might need between 1,10,000-2,20,000 ventilators by May 15. Maximum of 57000 ventilators are available in the country and each one costs Rs.5- Rs.15 lakh.

Jeevan ventilator: Key Functions

• A valve has been installed on the ventilator that will regulate the patient’s breathing.

• The machine will provide control of expiratory ratio, breathing rate, and tidal volume.

• The ventilator also has a microprocessor-based controlling system.

• All aspects of the machine can be independently controlled.

How was the Jeevan ventilator developed?

The prototype of the ventilator has been made from the material found in the factories. Ravindra Gupta mentioned that the heart of the device is the compressed air container to work the Ambu bag with air which is without any moving parts like servo motor or piston or link mechanism.

The 11-member team behind the making of Jeevan was required to source only two parts- a microprocessor and a regulator valve.

The parts were sourced from Noida and Delhi and the RCF used emergency transit services for the two components. Mr. Gupta also informed that even with the additional indicators, the cost will not go beyond Rs. 30,000.