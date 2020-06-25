Rohini Commission gets 6-month extension till January 2021

Justice Rohini Commission set up to examine the issue of the Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes has gotten its ninth extension for six months till January 31, 2021. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the extension of the term of the commission.

The commission was set up under Justice Rohini in October 2017 to recommend sub-categorization of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and ensure that marginalized sub-castes get due benefits.

The commission was originally supposed to submit its report by March 2018.

Objective

The Rohini Commission is likely to make recommendations that will benefit the marginalized communities in the existing Central List of OBCs that have not been able to get any major benefit from the OBC reservation quota for appointment in Central Government posts and admission in Central Government Educational Institutions.

Composition of the Commission The commission headed by Retired Justice Rohini comprises four members in total. The other three members include Director of Centre for Policy Studies ( Dr. JK Bajaj), Director of Anthropological Survey of India and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. Justice Rohini is the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Key Highlights

• The Rohini Commission had come to the view that it would need more time to submit its report as the repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and spelling errors appearing in the existing Central List of OBCs needed to be cleared. Hence, the Commission sought extension of its term up to July 31, 2020.

• However, due to nationwide lockdown and restrictions on travel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission was unable to perform the task assigned to it.

• Therefore, the term of the Commission has been extended for another six months till January 31, 2020.

• The expenditure involved in setting up the commission and its administration costs will continue to be borne by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• The orders for extension of the term of the Commission and addition in its Terms of Reference will be notified in the Gazette in the form of an Order made by the President. The order will be notified only after the receipt of the approval of the President.

Background

The Justice Rohini Commission was constituted on October 2, 2017 under article 340 of the Indian Constitution with the approval of the President of India.

The commission started functioning on October 11, 2017 and has since then interacted with all the States and Union Territories, which have sub-categorized OBCs and the State Backward Classes Commissions.