Kamal Haasan to launch digital avatar in game-based metaverse

The actor, politician, producer, and director Kamal Haasan has announced his plans to become the first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in a game-based metaverse. Haasan who recently celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7, 2021, announced he will enter into digital space with the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) collection and later launch his personal museum as well in an upcoming game-based metaverse from Fantico.

“I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse,” said Haasan who is known for experimenting with visual styles, technology, and genres in his films.

Kamal Haasan’s game-based metaverse, NFT collection, personal museum – Key Points Kamal Haasan has partnered with Fantico to launch his own NFT collection. Fantico is an Indian licensed digital collectibles platform that will launch a game-based metaverse on Haasan which will comprise his digital avatars and NFTs collection. Fantico will first launch the collection of NFTs of Haasan which will include avatars, posters, videos, and movies of Haasan. This will offer opportunities to his fans all over the world to interact with him and buy NFTs offered by the actor. Fans and buyers would be able to purchase souvenirs, memorabilia, both physical or digital collectibles, and participate in meet-and-greet sessions with the actor through his digital avatar in the game. In the next few months, Haasan in collaboration with Fantico plans to launch a personal museum in the game-based metaverse. The founder of Fantico Abhayanand Singh said that launching a game-based Metaverse will be the first of its kind in India. To date, rapper Snoop Dogg has joined NFT metaverse with the launch of his virtual mansion on The Sandbox in September 2021.

Bollywood, cricket stars launching their NFT collections

Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan as well as cricketers and leagues including the Indian Super League (ISL) have also launched their NFT collections. On November 7, 2021, the exclusive NFT collection by Amitabh Bachchan was auctioned for Rs 7.18 crores ($9,66,000). The NFT collection Madhushala comprising poems in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice Harivanshrai Bachchan received bids worth more than Rs 5.5 crores.

In October 2021, Salman Khan also partnered with BollyCoin which is a Bollywood NFT marketplace for his NFT collections. Reportedly, around 1 million tokens were sold in the first three hours of the launch.

What is Metaverse?

Metaverse is a network of virtual spaces that offers users to create and explore with people who are not sharing the same 3D or physical space. In a metaverse world, people can interact through their digital avatars, exchange digital tokens or collectibles in form of NFTs. Metaverse use Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies.

Also read: What is Facebook’s Metaverse? - Explained

What is NFT collection?

NFTs meaning Non-Fungible Tokens are unique crypto assets. Unlike Bitcoin, NFTs are non-interchangeable and irreplaceable with any other asset. An NFT collection can be intellectual properties and digital assets such as audio, videos, photos, art piece, tweets, etc.

Also read: What are Non-Fungible Tokens? All you need to know