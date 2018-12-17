Kamal Nath’s Political Timeline

1980: Kamal Nath was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha after he helped Indira Gandhi defeat Morarji Desai-led Janta Party alliance.

1985, 1989 & 1991: He was re-elected to the 8th Lok Sabha, 9th and the 10th Lok Sabha respectively.

June 1991: He was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as the Minister of State c of Environment and Forests.

1995 to 1996: He served as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Textiles.

1998, 1999: Nath was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha.

2001 to 2004: He served as the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC).

2004: He was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha and served as Union Cabinet Minister of Commerce and Industry till 2009.

2009: He was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha and he re-entered the Union Cabinet as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

2011: As a result of a cabinet reshuffle, Nath replaced Jaipal Reddy to take on the role of Minister of Urban Development.

2012: Nath was confirmed to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in addition to his current role as Minister of Urban Development.

December 2012: Nath replaced Minister of Rural Development Jairam Ramesh as an ex officio member of the Planning Commission.

June 2014: Kamal Nath, being the only member to have taken the official oath as a member of the newly-elected 16th Lok Sabha, was made the Pro Tem Speaker.

December 2018: Kamal Nath was elected as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.