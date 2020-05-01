Karnataka may open malls, liquor outlets from May 4: Media sources



The Karnataka government plans to reopen most of its industry activities from May 4, 2020 in its non-hotspot areas and green zones. According to a media source, the state may allow the re-opening of malls and liquor shops from May 4, a day after nationwide lockdown 2.0 is scheduled to end. The state is awaiting guidelines from the home ministry before releasing its plan.

Karnataka has already allowed some sectors including the IT sector to reopen in areas except those that have been identified as COVID-19 containment zones. The state now plans to reopen most of its commercial and industrial activities.

While speaking after a cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that as COVID-19 cases are likely to continue for another 2-3 months, both economic activities and efforts to control the outbreak must go hand-in-hand.

Key Highlights

•Karnataka has allowed the functioning of the IT `and ITeS sector, allowing some select industries, government departments, agriculture and allied activities to restart.

•In line with the Home Ministry’s guideline, the state has also allowed standalone shops to open in the green and orange zones.

•The state is also planning to restrict containment zones to specific streets instead of imposing a complete ban on the entire ward. However, strict lockdown restrictions will continue to apply in the hotspot areas or containment zones.

•Karnataka has a total of 24 containment zones presently, which are spread across 34 wards.

Background

Karnataka state government had ordered the closure of Malls and Cinema Halls in Bengaluru 10 days before the nation-wide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The state though has proposed easing of restrictions for normal business activities including shopping malls and liquor outlets, it will only be allowed to resume if the centre agrees to its proposal.

Public transport including buses and metro, however, may continue to remain suspended till May 15. Karnataka has a total of 565 confirmed coronavirus cases, which includes 229 recoveries and 21 deaths.