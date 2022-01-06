What is happening in Kazakhstan? Russian-led alliance sends paratroops after request from Kazakh President

Kazakhstan protests 2022: A Russian-led alliance has sent peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan to manage the ongoing unrest and restore order in the country after a request from Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Over a dozen protesters and officers have been killed including one who was found beheaded in violent clashes between the protestors and the police and army in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested for the intervention from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – an alliance made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan- to control the protests that turned violent with attacks on government buildings and vehicles. The request was swiftly approved and Russia and Kazakhstan's other allies sent peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan to help the president regain control of the country.

The Kazakhstan president appealed for support after failing to bring the protests under control. Kazakhstan is facing a national crisis as violent clashes continue between the protestors and army, which has resulted in the death of dozens of protestors and security forces. The violent protests across the country have been triggered by a sharp and sudden spike in fuel prices.

How did the Kazakhstan Protests start- Know in 9 points

1. On January 4th, thousands of protesters stormed government buildings in Kazakhstan, clashing with the police officials after a sudden fuel energy price hike. The Kazakhstan government responded by cutting of internet services and banning messaging apps.

2. The protestors in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, stormed the presidential residence and the mayor's office and set both on fire. This led to clashes between the protestors and the police, who reportedly fired on some protesters at the presidential residence in Almaty before fleeing.

3. The police also deployed water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the protestors.

4. According to Kazakh Interior Ministry, at least eight police officers and national guard members were killed in the unrest and over 300 were injured. No figures of civilian casualties were released.

5. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a two-week state of emergency in southeastern city of Almaty and the western region of Mangystau, imposing curfew and movement restrictions.

6. The Kazakhstan government announced its resignation on the same day following the violent protests and the resignation was accepted by the President on January 5th to bring down the protests. The President though said that the ministers would stay in their roles until a new Cabinet is formed.

7. The President also ordered the acting cabinet to reinstate price controls on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). However, the protests continued and the protestors continued to force their way into the offices of top government officials and capture police vehicles.

8. The Kazakhstan President then sought support from the Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet countries that Kazakhstan is also a part of, to intervene to bring the situation under control, calling the protestors “a band of terrorists” who had been trained abroad.

9. The Russia-led military alliance promptly sent troops into Kazakhstan after local security forces killed dozens of protesters. This is probably the worst unrest the country has seen since the fall of the Soviet Union

What led to such violent protests in Kazakhstan?

The protests began on January 2, 2022 after the price caps were lifted on liquefied petroleum gas on January 1st, causing a sharp and sudden spike in fuel energy prices, causing them to near double. The liquefied petroleum gas is widely used as vehicle fuel. The protests had begun in Zhanaozen, a city in the country's west, but soon spread to Almaty and the capital city Nur-Sultan.

Though the protests began over fuel price rise, the size, intensity and rapid spread suggests a wider discontent in the country due to lack of democracy, as the country has been under the rule of the same party since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Kazakhstan's authoritarian government has been criticised for violating fundamental freedoms. There were widespread reports of irregularities in the 2019 Presidential Elections.

The 2019 Presidential elections had taken place after Kazakhstan's Soviet-era leader Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down from his post and he was replaced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is widely regarded as his hand-picked successor. Nursultan continues to enjoy power in the country, as per reports.

Background

Kazakhstan is a landlocked country that borders Russia to the north and China to the east. It is ninth-largest country in the world and has extensive oil reserves that make it strategically and economically important. Despite the large oil reserves and mineral wealth, there is growing discontent over poor living conditions in some parts of the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is one of the leaders of the five Central Asian nations, who have been invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2022.