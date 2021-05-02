Kerala Election Result 2021: Palakkad, Nemom, Dharmadom, Pala, Konni - Key Constituencies Kerala Assembly Elections

Will the LDF come to power for the second consecutive time creating history? Can the LDF maintain the required majority to win the state back for the second time? Check the timely updates of the action in the key constituencies in the state here. With the change in political alliances between smaller parties with the UDF, the LDF is expected to have its grip on Central Kerala as per exit polls released on April 29 and 30, 2021 in the state by locale reports.

Check below the key constituencies and the top leaders contesting in the elections here. For live updates Click here

Pala

The 12 seats of Kerala Congress Mani Group will be of prime importance with former MP and now leader Jose K Mani fighting it out in the then Mani group bastion - Pala against former LDF now UDF Candidate Mani C Kappan. The war over who takes Pala will be gripping as it is a prestige issue for former MP Jose K Mani to retain the seat won for years by his father and former Minister K.M Mani while now UDF candidate Mani C Kappan will want to retain the seat from his previous win.

Dharmadom

The other prominent constituencies in the state which will be prime focus include Dharmadom where current CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be seeking votes to retain his seat against former BJP state President CK Padmanabhan and Congress C Raghunath.

Palakkad

Palakkad this year will be in the limelight since the BJP has fielded Metro Man E Sreedharan as its candidate and also the projected candidate as the future Chief Minister of the state in the constituency which has always been a talking point considering its political alliance. Last assembly elections ranked the Left in the third-place preceded by Congress and the BJP.

E Sreedharan is competing against Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CPM candidate CP Pramod.

Konni

The Centre of the Sabarimala protest, Konni is a prime seat targeted by the BJP which has projected itself as the savior for the beliefs of the people opposing the Supreme Court order issued earlier. BJP State president K Surendran will be seeking votes in the constituency against LDF MLA KU Janish Kumar and UDF candidate Robin Peter.

Nemam

Nemom grabbed national attention in 2016 as the BJP won a seat in the then Kerala Assembly Elections with former Union Minister from BJP O Rajagopal defeating CPI candidate V Sivankutty and UDF candidate V Surendran Pillai. This year son of former CM K Karunakaran - K Muraleedharan from Congress will be up against BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and CPI candidate V Sivankutty who seeks to get back the former left stronghold.

Check Updates Below

9: 25 AM - E Sreedharan lead by 2000 votes

Metroman E Sreedharan maintains a safe lead in Palakkad while a neck-to-neck fight is playing around in Pala. LDF maintaining its lead in 79 seats in the seat while NDA maintaining a lead in 2 seats. UDF maintaining its lead in 59 seats.

9:00 AM: BJP candidate E Dreedharan leading in Palakkad with 1425 votes. Kottayam district trends so far show Pala LDF, Vaikom LDF, Punjar LDF, Changanacherry LDF, Kottayam UDF candidates in the lead.

8:51 AM: Konni UDF leading, Palakkad BJP in the lead

One hour into the vote-counting UDF candidate Robin Peter leading in Konni. Pala LDF candidate Jose K Mani leading as electrical vote-counting commences. Palakkad BJP candidate E Sresharan leading.

8; 33 AM: Electoral Vote counting commence

Electoral vote-counting commences in the state. Initial trends in Pala showing a lead for LDF candidate Jose K Mani. LDF leading in 60 seats in Kerala as per initial trends.

8: 20 AM: LDF leading in Nemam, Pala LDF in the lead

BJP candidate O Rajagopal shown in the lead in Nemam with 115 votes although initial trends showed a lead for the LDF. Kerala Congress Mani leader Jose K Mani leading in Pala.