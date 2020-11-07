Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for COVID-19 after Delhi visit

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but he said there is no cause for concern. 

Nov 7, 2020 13:41 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed through a tweet by the official twitter account of the Governor.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but he said there is no cause for concern. He further requested all those who had come in contact with him in New Delhi last week to get tested for COVID or be under observation to be on the safe side.

The state Governor had called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om  Birla at his residence in New Delhi on November 3rd. 

He had also called on Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on November 3rd and met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 1st. 

He had also delivered the inaugural address at the Kerala Day Celebration 2020 at Kerala House, New Delhi on November 1,2 020. The day was also celebrated as Malayalam Day.

