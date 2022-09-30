Kerala's Pullampara is first fully digital literate panchayat in India

Pullampara has become the first grama panchayat in India to attain full digital literacy. The ‘Digi Pullampara project was started on August 15, 2021. Digital literacy was imperative for the public to get government services as well as connect with the global knowledge network.

Full digital literacy was gained by Pullampara panchayat’s ‘DigiPullampara’ project, under which some 3,300 residents between the 14-65 age group were provided digital education. 800-odd government services have been made available by the state government online and the digitally literate population can make maximum use of them.

What is the vision behind making Pullampara a digital panchayat?

The government is taking various steps to make Kerala a knowledge society so that people can access information from any part of the world. The vision behind the project is that people can use the digitally obtained information for better productivity. The government has been putting efforts to ensure connectivity through various online platforms. K-Fon is one of the critical cogs in its scheme of things. The internet services will be available to the public at a nominal price and people would be able to use the internet and other latest technologies to the full extent. The project was introduced to impart digital education to the most underprivileged sections of society in the panchayat.

Who all participated in the event?

The project was run with the assistance of volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units, and other self-help groups. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh also participated in the function.

Digital India

Digital India is a campaign launched by the Indian Government on July 1, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign. The vision behind the campaign is to ensure that the Government’s services are available to people electronically. The campaign ensures improved online infrastructure by increasing internet connectivity or making the nation digitally empowered in the field of technology.

Gurugram To Get "World's Largest Safari"