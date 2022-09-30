Haryana will get the world's largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli range. The park will be 10,000 acres and cover the Gurugram and Nuh districts. This park will be the world’s largest project.

Outside Africa, Sharjah is the home to the largest curated safari park covering an area of about 2,000 acres. The park was opened in February 2022. And the Aravalli park will be five times larger than the Sharjah park.

A big (Jungle) Safari Centre to be built in around 10,000 acres. We are moving step by side. We've marked the boundary for it and have also hired some companies for design. We are thinking of making Harayan a hub of tourism: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FoMpgI2AOh — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Species in Aravalli park

The Aravalli park would include a large zoological exhibition place for amphibians, and reptiles, four zones for big cats, an area for animal birds, an aviary park, a large space for herbivores, an underwater world, nature trails, biomes, equatorial, coastal, tourism zones, desert, botanical gardens, and many more.

The Jungle Safari Scheme: Significance

The scheme will boost tourism. People no longer would have to visit Africa to enjoy wildlife adventures. The Safari scheme in Haryana will provide immense employment opportunities to the people living there. The Jungle safari project would be a joint project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government. The central government will also help with the funds to Haryana for the project. Developing and constructing a jungle safari will help preserve the Aravalli mountain range. The people in the surrounding villages will be benefited from the Home Stay Policy.

Making the World’s largest Safari park

Two companies have been shortlisted with international experience in designing and operating facilities required for making the park. The two companies will compete in the designing competition and operation of the park. Also, an Aravalli foundation will be established to look after the project.

What do you mean by Safari park?

A safari park is smaller than a game reserve and larger than a zoo. It is also known as a wildlife park where people can ride their vehicles to watch freely roaming animals. It is a zoo-like commercial that attracts tourists to observe the wildlife on their own or in visitors' vehicles.

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat- Key details