Khaby Lame becomes most-followed person on TikTok, dethrones Charli D'Amelio 

Most Followed Person on TikTok:  The 22-year-old Khaby Lame became the most followed person on TikTok with a total of 142.4 million followers, surpassing 18-year-old Charlie D'Amelio who has 142.2 million followers. 

Updated: Jun 24, 2022 11:32 IST
Most Followed Person on TikTok: Khaby Lame has become the most followed person on TikTok, overthrowing  Charli D'Amelio from the top position. The 22-year-old social media sensation rose to the top on the video-sharing platform with a whopping 142.4 million followers. The 18-year-old Charlie D'Amelio meanwhile has 142.2 million followers. 

Khaby Lame has created a new record with his follower count on Tiktok, which hosts short-form videos. The Senegalese-born video creator mainly posts absurd and funny DIY videos that show him recreating exaggerated life-hack videos in a more logical and practical way. His videos do not have any dialogue and only involve comic performances. 

Khaby is famous for his poker straight facial expressions and body language and his signature hand wave, which make him without any doubt one of the most popular Tik Tok creators globally, garnering millions of likes on each of his videos. Several celebrities and renowned sportspersons have made appearances in his videos including names such as Kylian Mbappé, Ed Sheeran, Naomi, Carlos Sainz.

Khaby Lame started creating videos on Tiktok in 2022 after losing his job during the COVDI-19 pandemic. He had posted his first-ever video in March 2020. He had said in a statement last year that he was 'passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh since childhood'. He has 7.8 million Instagram followers as well.

 
 
 
 
 
List of Top-15 most-followed TikTok accounts

Rank

Name

Number of Followers

Country
1 Khaby Lame 142.9 Senegal
2 Charli D'Amelio 142.3 US
3 Bella Poarch 90.1 US, The Philppines
4 Addison Rae 87.9 US
5 Will Smith 72 US
6 Zach King 68.7 US
7 Kimberly Loaiza 63.6 Mexico
8 TikTok 62.9 China
9 Burak Özdemir 59 Turkey
10 Dixie D'Amelio 57.4 US
11 Spencer Polanco Knight 55 US
12 Loren Gray 54.4 US
13 Dominik Lipa 53.2 Mexico
14 Dwayne Johnson 52.6 US
15 Jason Derulo 52.2 US

