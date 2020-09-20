Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team profile for IPL 2020: check past records, players details, top batsmen of the team

Kings XI Punjab is a franchise cricket team which plays in the Indian Player League (IPL). The team was established in 2008 and is based in Mohali (Chandigarh), Punjab.

The franchise of Kings XI Punjab is jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Karan Paul, and Preity Zinta. For IPL 2020, the team of Kings XI Punjab will be led by the Indian Wicket-Keeper batsman KL Rahul.

As the team has never won the IPL and has reached the finals only once, the franchisee will be hoping for a turnaround in Season 13 of the Indian Premier League. Their first match is against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 20, 2020.

IPL 2020- Kings XI Punjab team profile

Batsmen- Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Aggarwal, Sarfraz Khan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran Bowlers- Mohammad Shammi, Mujeeb Zadran, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jimmy Neesham All Rounders- K Gowtham, Tejinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Glen Maxwell WKT/BAT- KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh Coach & Assistant Coach- Coach- Anil Kumble Assistant Coach- Andy Flower

Kings XI Punjab- Player Details

KL Rahul- He is an Indian International Cricketer who captains Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul is a right-handed batsman and a wicket-keeper who made his international debut in 2014. He became the first Indian Cricketer to score a century on One Day International debut. He is also the third Indian cricketer to score a century in all the three formats of International Cricket.

Chris Gayle- He is a Jamaican batsman who plays international cricket for the West Indies. Chris Gayle also captained the West Indies test side from 2007 to 2010 and is considered one of the greatest batsmen ever in Twenty20 cricket. He has also set numerous records in all the three formats of the game.

Mohammed Shammi- He is an Indian International Cricketer who plays for the Indian Cricket Team. Sammi is a right-arm fast bowler and also known as a reverse swing specialist. In January 2013, Mohammed Shammi made his ODI debut against Pakistan where he bowled a record maiden overs. In November 2013, Shammi picked a five-wicket haul on his test debut against West Indies.

Chris Jordan- He is an English Cricketer who is a late-order right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast bowler. In domestic cricket, Jordan plays for Sussex County Cricket Club and has played for the English Cricket team in the shorter formats of the game.

Glen Maxwell- He is an Australian cricketer who plays for Twenty20 and ODI cricket for Australia. The all-rounder in March 2013, made his test debut against India in the second Test at Hyderabad. Despite his record in the short form of the game, Maxwell has also shown ability in the longer form of the game including a maiden test century against India in March 2017.

Mayank Aggarwal- He is an Indian International Cricketer. The right-handed batsman made his international debut for the Indian Cricket Team in December 2018 against Australia. In July 2019, Mayank Aggarwal was added to the Indian squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019, replacing Vijay Shankar.

Kings XI Punjab- Top Records