COVSACK: Kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection developed by DRDO

COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK) has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. DRDL is a missile system laboratory that comes under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

DRDL has developed the kiosk in the consultation with the doctor’s of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.

The kiosk will be useful for healthcare workers while taking COVID-19 samples of infected patients. This unit will reduce the requirement to change Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the health workers.

COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK):

The kiosk will be used by the health workers for collecting the samples of COVID-19 from the patients. The patient will walk into the kiosk and oral or a nasal swab will be taken by the health worker from outside through the built-in gloves.

The shielding screen of the kiosk will protect the health professional from droplet/aerosols transmission while taking a sample.

Functions of COVSACK:

• The kiosk will be automatically disinfected without any human involvement, it will make the process of sample collection free from infection.

• Once the patient will leave, four nozzle sprayers in Kiosk cabin will spray disinfectant mist for 70 seconds to disinfect the empty chamber.

• It will be further flushed with UV light disinfection and water and the system will be ready for use in less than 2 minutes.

• Voice command can also be given through the two-way communication system of COVSACK.

• It is possible to use COVSACK either from the inside or from the outside as suitable for the medical professional.

The cost of COVID Sample Collection Kiosk is nearly Rs. 1 lakh. The industry-based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day.

DRDO had designed and developed two units and after the successful testing handed them over to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad.