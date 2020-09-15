Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team profile for IPL 2020, past wins, top records, team squad, league Position

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the franchise cricket team that represents Kolkata and is considered to be one of the most entertaining teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders is owned by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, her spouse Jay Mehta and actor Shahrukh Khan. The team has also gained immense popularity due to its association with the celebrity owners.

By becoming the IPL champions in 2012 and 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hold the record for the longest winning streak by any Indian cricket team in the T20s. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Kartik, KKR will begin their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23, 2020.

IPL 2020- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Team Profile

Batsmen- Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Shubham Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi Bowlers- Sandeep Warrier, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Fergusson, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan All Rounders- Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Chris Green WKT/BAT- Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik New Inclusions- Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, and Nikhil Naik Released Players- Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn have been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2020 season Retained Players- Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik Head Coach & Assistant Coach- Coach- Brendon McCullum Assistant Coach- Abhishek Nayyar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Player Details

Dinesh Karthik- He is an Indian batsman and a wicket-keeper who made his debut for the Indian Cricket Team in 2004. Karthik was made the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders before the 2018 IPL season.

Andre Russel- He is a Jamaican professional cricket player who has been widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 players. Russel is an all-rounder who plays internationally for West Indies. He has played more than 300 T20 matches for the range of sides in leagues all over the world.

Eoin Morgan- The Irish-born cricketer captains the Cricket team of England in limited-overs cricket. Morgan is a left-handed batsman who has played for England’s One Day International (ODI), Test and T20 International teams. As of December 2019, he is the all-time leading run-scorer and the most capped player for England in the ODI matches.

Lockie Fergusson- He is a New Zealand cricketer who represents the National team of New Zealand and also plays first-class cricket for Auckland. On November 4, 2016, Fergusson made his One Day International (ODI) debut for New Zealand against Australia when he was added to the squad.

Sandeep Warrier- He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL and the first-class cricket for Kerala. In August 2019, Warrier was named in India Red team’s squad for the 2019-20 Duldeep Trophy.

Nitish Rana- He is an all-rounder Indian first-class cricketer who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. Rana is a left-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler who is a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in IPL. He was named as the Captain of Delhi in November 2018 replacing Gautam Gambhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Past Wins

Year Against KKR Winning Score 2012 Chennai Super Kings 192-5 2014 Kings XI Punjab 200-7

Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR)- Top Records