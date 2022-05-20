'Land for Jobs’ Scam: CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabi Devi under fresh corruption case

Raid on Lalu Yadav: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged with a fresh corruption case by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal has already been convicted in multiple fodder scam cases over the last five years and is currently out on bail. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged for the ‘Land for Jobs’ Scam which allegedly took place when he was the Railway Minister in Manmohan Singh Government.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was raided by the CBI today when at least 17 locations linked to the RJD leader, including the premises of Rabri Devi, his wife and the former Chief Minister of Bihar, in Delhi and Patna were searched by the central agency. The raid on Lalu Prasad Yadav has come few days after the CBI raided Karti Chidambaram, son of P. Chidambaram, in a corruption case.

#WATCH Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to alleged 'land for railway job scam'#Bihar pic.twitter.com/mwIdvdT9N3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

CBI Raid at Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘Land for Jobs’ Scam

CBI registered a fresh corruption case against Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from the aspirants in the return for jobs in Railways. CBI raided at least 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar related to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Apart from the raid on Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Misa Bharti is also said to be named in the ‘land for jobs’ scam report. As per the CBI, a fresh case has been lodged against Lalu Yadav and others for accepting bribes from the unemployed youths and cheating them on the pretext of providing them jobs in the government sector.

Raid on Lalu Yadav: What is Land for Jobs Scam?

CBI has raised the properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Yadav for Land for Job Scams which took place when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister in Manmohan Singh Government.

The CBI has accused Lalu Yadav of a recruitment scam where he had allegedly taken land from the aspirants for granting them railway jobs. He was a railway minister during UPA-1 and was widely praised for the better management of the railways and increased revenue by introducing innovate schemes.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Corruption cases

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was sent to jail in December 2017 in connection with Deogarh Treasury Case, which was linked with the larger fodder scam probe. Lalu Yadav was also sentenced to 14 years in jail in Dumka Case.

In February 2022, Lalu Yadav was fined with Rs. 60 lakh and was sentenced to five years in the Doranda Case, however, he was released on bail in April 2022. The RJD Chief was not keeping well and was also admitted to hospitals on various occasions.

