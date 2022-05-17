CBI books Congress’s Karti Chidambaram- Read in detail Karti Chidambaram’s New ‘Bribe-for-Visa’ case

Karti Chidambaram latest news: Congress’s Karti Chidambaram has been booked in New ‘Bribe-for-Visa’ case by CBI. Chidambaram has been accused of receiving Rs. 50 lakh as a bribe to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese Nationals between 2010-2014 for a power project in Punjab.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 17, 2022, searched Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s home and offices over the allegations of bribery. Seven premises that are linked to Karti Chidambaram- son of the former Union Minister P Chidambaram- and his associates were searched across Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Odisha.

A fresh case is registered against Karti Chidambaram by the investigative agency that has accused him of receiving the bribe in ‘Bribe-for-Visa’ case. CBI, in Delhi, searched the 80 Lodhi Estate Residence of Karti Chidambaram, questioned the staff present at his house and also took some papers.

CBI raids Karti Chidambaram: Key details

There were total seven members in the CBI team and Karti Chidambaram was not present at his residence when the raid took place at 7.30 am.

CBI also conducted coordinated raids on at least 10 premises of Rajya Sabha MP Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, cross multiple locations, including their official residence in Delhi and Chennai house.

Bribe for Visa case: What Karti Chidambaram said on the CBI Raid?

Retaliating to the CBI raid for Bribe for visa case, Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter and said, “I have lost count, how many times has it been?”

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

Later P. Chidambaram also tweeted that a CBI team searched his house in Delhi and Chennai, during which the team found and seized nothing. He further pointed that the timing of the search is interesting.

This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused.



The search team found nothing and seized nothing.



I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2022

What is the New ‘Bribe-for-Visa’ case for which Karti Chidambaram is booked?

In the new case, the CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs. 50 lakh bribe to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese Nationals during the UPA regime for the Talwandi Sabo Power Project in Punjab in 2010-2014. At the time, P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

Reportedly, the Home Ministry had allegedly cleared the illegal visa use for Chinese Nationals in 2011, the same month that they were applied.

The Power Plant was allegedly running behind schedule, so to avoid penal action for the delay, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited was trying to bring more Chinese professionals at the site.

What are the other cases on Karti Chidambaram?

Congress’s Karti Chidambaram is also being investigated in other cases, including the one related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) Clearance to INX Media. Allegedly, Karti Chidambaram received the foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crores when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Reportedly, while investigating INX Media case, the documents linked to the new Bribe for Visa Case were also found.

On may 15, 2017, CBI registered a corruption case and subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case. Karti Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and was granted a bail the next month in March.