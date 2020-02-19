Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Wins Sporting Moment of the Year Award

Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: Sachin Tendulkar has won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020) on February 18, 2020. The Laureus sports awards event was held in Germany's capital Berlin. Sachin Tendulkar won this award based on the public fan vote.

The jury selected a picture of Team India carrying Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders for the best sporting moment award. India won the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Apart from that, Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton jointly won Sportsman of the Year award.

Best Sporting Moment Award The jury of Laureus Sports Awards 2020 selected a moment from the last decade for this award. According to the Laureus, it was the best moment of the decade when players of the Indian Cricket Team carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Laureus Sports Awards 2020 titled this picture, ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’. This photo received the highest number of votes. It was Sachin’s sixth world cup. The official website of the Laureus said that Sachin Tendulkar led India to victory on his sixth attempt. It was a historic win for India at the 2011 ICC world cup. It was India’s first World Cup win on home ground and second overall victory.





Other Awards

• American gymnast Simone Biles won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for the third time in four years. It also happened for the first time in the history of the Laureus Award.

• American snowboarder Chloe Kim won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award. She has won this award for the second consecutive year.

• In the disability category, Oksana Masters won this award. She is a cross country skiing player. Apart from her, other nominees are Alice Tai (Swimming), Diede Groot (Wheelchair Tennis), Plat Jetze (Triathlon) and Manuela Schar (Wheelchair Racing).

• New York's football program South Bronze United awarded the Sport for Good Award. Football is taught to the youth through this program.

• Germany's Formula-3 driver Sophia Floersch was selected for the World Comeback of the Year Award. Sofia Floersch met with an accident and suffered serious injuries at the Macau Grand Prix tournament.