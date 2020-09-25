Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

The legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today at 1.04 pm at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 74. The news was confirmed by his son SP Charan, who said that the late singer will live on in his songs.

The renowned singed was hospitalised on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer had himself put out a statement confirming his test results. As per the hospital, the singer had tested negative in early September.

Though the singer's condition was said to improving in the last couple of weeks, his condition worsened on September 23. On September 24, the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted, issued a medical bulletin stating that he is extremely critical and on maximal life support.

The President of India tweeted his condolences saying that in the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam, Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. The Vice President of India also tweeted saying that SP Balasubrahmanyam's tragic demise leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/JqEsaJoqyD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

Several tributes have poured in for the renowned singer from colleagues from the industry as well as political leaders and other renowned personalities.

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace #SPB garu. Very sad to hear this devastating news of the greatest, the legendary #SPBalasubrahmanyam passing away. We were so hopeful that he was on the path to recovery. pic.twitter.com/SnpXYWOXmh — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) September 25, 2020

Shocked to learn about the passing away of one of the most versatile singers, a legend, India's pride Padma Shri #SPBalasubrahmanyam.



I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. He filled the lives of millions of people with joy and happiness with his voice. pic.twitter.com/tS1nOGvBiC — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 25, 2020

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020

Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam . Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam.

He captured millions of hearts through his divine voice and versatile singing of many iconic songs in Indian cinema across the languages in various genres.

May God grant him eternal peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7oZ8QJgmsA — KJ George (@thekjgeorge) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam: His musical journey

• SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SP Balu or SPB, had made his singing début in 1966 with the Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna.

• He was a playback singer, musician, music director, actor, dubbing artist and film producer all in one. He worked predominantly in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam industry. He has also worked in Bollywood.

• He has recorded over 40,000 songs in almost 16 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. From MGR, Kamal Haasan, Rajnikanth to Salman Khan, SPB has sung songs for the biggest of stars.

• SPB holds the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs by a singer with over 40,000 songs.

• His first non-Telugu song was in Kannada in 1966 for the film Nakkare Ade Swarga, eight days after his debut Telugu song.

• His first Tamil song was a duet with LR Eswari for the film Hotel Ramba, which never got released. The song was "Athaanodu Ippadi Irundhu Eththanai Naalaachu."

• His entry into the Malayalam film industry was through the film Kadalppalam by G. Devarajan.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's journey in Bollywood

• His first work in Hindi films was for Kamal Haasan's film Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981, for which he received the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer

• The legendary singer also sang in Salman Khan starrer Bollywood blockbuster- Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The soundtrack for the film was very successful. SPB also sang on the soundtracks of many of Khan's other films, the most notable one being Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

• Balasubrahmanyam's duet with Lata Mangeshkar in "Didi Tera Devar Deewana " song gained massive popularity among the audience. This solidified Balasubrahmanyam's position as one of the biggest playback singers in India

• SP Balasubrahmanyam was in fact, identified as Salman Khan's voice in the 90s just like Kishore Kumar became Rajesh Khanna’s voice through the 70s. Some of his best songs in Hindi cinema include popular Salman Khan songs such as Sathiya ye tune kya kiya, Yeh Raat aur Yeh Doorie, Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai, Dil Deewana, Mere Rang Main Rangne Wali, Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka, Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee and Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate.

When reports of SPB being critical had surfaced yesterday, Salman Khan had tweeted wishing a speedy recovery to the late singer and thanked him for every song he sang for him and made special. The star signed off his tweet as dil dewana hero prem.

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

Awards

• SP Balasubrahmanyam's achievements were honoured with several recognitions including six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

• He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the fourth-highest and third-highest civilian awards respectively of the government of India.

• He was also honoured with the Filmfare Award and six Filmfare Awards South.