COVID-19-Hit IPL 2021: List of IPL Players found COVID-19 Positive

COVID-19-Hit IPL 2021: In another major blow to the Indian Premier League 2021, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes as COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in the country.

The South African had landed in Mumbai with a negative report but he tested positive while undergoing quarantine. He is the second DC player to test positive for coronavirus after spinner Axar Patel and second foreign player after RCB's Daniel Sams.

The IPL 2021 tournament kickstarted on April 9, 2021 despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. The players have been subjected to a strict bio-secure environment.

BCCI Guidelines for IPL Players who test positive As per the BCCI guidelines, the player or support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for at least 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample that resulted in a positive RT-PCR report.

COVID-19-Hit IPL 2021: Full List of IPL Players who have tested COVID-19 positive

1.Anrich Nortje- DC

The South African pacer Anrich Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19. He had come with a COVID negative report.

2. Daniel Sams- RCB

Earlier, Daniel Sams from Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchise. The Australian all-rounder had arrived with a negative COVID-19 certificate but tested positive when tested again after his arrival.

The team tweeted on April 7, 2021 saying, "Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the second test on April 7 came positive."

The franchise added saying, "Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is in isolation at a designated medical facility. Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

The 28-year-old is the first foreign player to test positive for coronavirus inside IPL's bio-secure bubble and the second RCB player.

3. Axar Patel -DC

The first big blow for Delhi Capitals was when spinner Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the IPL 2021 tournament.

3. Nitish Rana - KKR (He has tested negative now)

The KKR batsman Nitish Rana had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, 2021, a day after he landed in Mumbai. The 27-year-old had 12 days of extended quarantine and later joined his teammates after testing negative for second successive day.

4. Devdutt Padikkal - RCB (He has tested negative now)

The team's opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal had also tested positive earlier. However, the cricketer completed his quarantine period tested negative recently and has joined the team again. RCB confirmed that Padikkal is healthy, feeling better and raring to go.

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here’s a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BtVszNABJW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

5. Kiran More- MI consultant and scout

6. Wankhede Staff

Around 10 ground staff members at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, which will host 10 IPL matches have also tested positive. As per reports, 14 members from the broadcast team have also tested positive for coronavirus.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 tournament involves a total of eight teams playing 52 matches at six venues across the nation with the IPL final on May 30th.

The six venues include- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. All six cities have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

Five of the eight franchises are currently training in different grounds in Mumbai, the worst-hit city by India's second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.