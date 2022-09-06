Liz Truss elected UK PM: 8 Points You Must Know About 3rd Female PM of United Kingdom

Liz Truss elected UK PM: On Monday - 5th Sept, Liz Truss was elected as the new Prime Minister of Britain after defeating Rishi Sunak. Truss succeeds ousted Boris Johnson and will take over as the 3rd female PM of the UK. The victory for Liz Truss came after a tough race to the PM’s seat amid a leadership crisis in the Conservative Tory Party in Britain following the sacking of Boris Johnson over the partygate scandal. She was named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest and will inherit a parliamentary majority in the house.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.



Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.



I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 5, 2022

After being declared the winner in the Tory leadership vote, Liz Truss announced a bold conservative plan to spur the economic revival and manage the energy crisis being faced by the United Kingdom. In a statement issued after her victory, she said “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

8 Highlights about Liz Truss - New Prime Minister of Britain

Family Background: Mary Elizabeth Trusswas born to John Kenneth and Priscilla Mary Trussin Oxford in 1975. Her father was an emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds while her mother was a nurse, a teacher and a member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. In 2000, she got married to Hugh O'Leary, an accountant and has two daughters.

Academics: After her family moved to Scotland, Ms Truss joined the West Primary School in Paisley, Renfrewshire. As per UK media agencies, a young Liz Truss had enacted the role of Margaret Thatcher in a school play at the age of 9. After her schooling, she joined Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics. During her college days, she actively participated in Student Politics. At Oxford, she was the president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a member of the national executive committee of Liberal Democrat Youth and Students (LDYS).

Professional Career: Truss started her political journey in 1996 when she joined British Oil major Shell Corporation. At Shell, she worked as a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) until 2000. In 2000, she was hired by Cable & Wireless - a telecommunications company based in Britain.

Political Career: Liz Truss joined the Conservative Party in 1996. She also served as thechair of the Lewisham Deptford Conservative Association for a two-year period from 1998 to 2000. After losing twice in the council elections, she finally won and was elected as a councillor forEltham South in the Greenwich London Borough Council election in 2006.

Parliamentary Career: In 2010, Liz Truss won the South West Norfolk seat in the Parliamentary Election and has been an MP for the constituency since then. After being elected an MP, she has served in cabinet positions under three British Prime Ministers i.e.,David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

3rd Female PM of Britain. At the age of 47, Liz Truss has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Tory Party and will be taking over as the Prime Minister of the UK. She will be the third female PM of Britain after Margaret Thatcher, who governed from 1979 to 1990, and Theresa May, who held office from 2016 to 2019.

Election Victory: In the Tory Party Leadership Election, Liz polled 81,326 votes, compared to Rishi Sunak's 60,399 from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters. The election saw high turnout with over 82.6 per cent of votes being cast during the electoral race.

Her Policies and Political Stance: After being elected as the PM of Britain, she has decided to follow a staunch conservative political stance as far as her policies are concerned. As the new Prime Minister, she plans to cut taxes and continue Britain’s support to Ukraine during the armed conflict with Russia. She has also promised to take constructive steps to revive the British economy and address the energy crisis that the country looms under.