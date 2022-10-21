UK prime minister Liz Truss resigns; becomes shortest ruling PM

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister resigned from her post six weeks after the appointment. Truss accepted that she could not fulfill the promises she made while running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

There will be a Conservative leadership election to be held within the next week. Prior to this, the Conservative Party officials also assembled at Downing Street while a growing number of Truss lawmakers asked her to quit.

Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: Reuters



(Pic Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/H69dKh7wai — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss resignation: Key details

Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, for 45 days. Earlier, George Canning held the record, serving 119 days in 1827 when he passed away. Appointed on September 6, 2022, forty-seven-year-old Truss was forced to lay off her Finance Minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic program after their strategy for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Truss's premiership came under renewed pressure after the Home Secretary resigned and a chaotic vote on fracking. There was fury around the vote and the procedure used to get MPs to vote with the government.

Who is Liz Truss?

Mary Elizabeth Truss, known as Liz Truss, born on July 26, 1975, is a British politician. Truss has served as prime minister of the United Kingdom since September 6, 2022, and on October 20, 2022, she announced her resignation as prime minister and Conservative party leader. Liz Truss will serve as prime minister until a successor is appointed. Truss has also held cabinet positions under David Cameron, Boris Johnson, and Theresa May. She served as foreign secretary from 2021 to 2022 and as a Member of Parliament since 2010 for South West Norfolk.

Background

Liz Her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak is the bookmakers' favorite to rule over in No 10, followed by Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed he will not fight to be the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister.

Asia’s largest biogas plant inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri in Punjab