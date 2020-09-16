Lok Sabha clears bill to reduce salaries of MPs by 30%

Lok Sabha has passed the bill on September 15, 2020, that reduces the salary payable to the Members of Parliament by 30% for one year starting from April 1, 2020.

The Salary, Allowances, and Pensions of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has replaced an ordinance that was brought earlier as part of the measures to gather resources for fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was introduced in the lower house on September 14, 2020. The temporary suspension of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme Fund for 2020-21 and 2021-22 was also approved by the government in the wake of the pandemic.

Statement on the reduction in MPs salaries:

While replying to the debate on the amendment bill, Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister mentioned that the funds are needed to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.

He mentioned that every section of society was affected due to the lockdown and in such a situation government has to take important decisions to deal with the crisis.

Opposition’s demand to restore Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds:

It was decided by the central government to suspend MPLADS funds for 2020-2021 and 2021-22.

As the opposition members demanded to restore the scheme, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed that whatever decision has been taken on MPLADS is temporary and only for a period of two years.

Under the government scheme, members of both the houses can recommend the development programme involving the spending of Rs. 5 crores every year. Congress and other opposition parties in Lok Sabha demanded that the funds must be restored as they supported the government’s decision to cut the salaries of MPs.

The opposition was of the viewpoint that the funds must be restored as it is being used by the members for the development works in their respective constituencies as 93% of the funds have been utilized by the members and the bulk of them have been used for the welfare activities for Scheduled tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Villagers.