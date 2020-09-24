Lok Sabha passes Major Ports Authorities Bill

The Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 was successfully passed in Lok Sabha on September 23, 2020. The passed bill seeks to provide operation, regulation, and planning of major ports in the country as well as providing greater autonomy to these ports.

The Bill replaces the Major Port Act, 1963, and aims at improving the efficiency and competitiveness of India’s major ports. The bill will also provide for the creation of a board of Major Port Authority for each major port. These ports will then replace the existing port trusts.

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 is the last bill to be passed in Lok Sabha before the lower house was adjourned sine die.

Lok Sabha passes the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 pic.twitter.com/mo6MJ01S3F — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Ports Authorities Bill passed in Lok Sabha: Key Highlights

• The Bill will make the major ports in the country more autonomous and will also provide major thrusts in the maritime sector.

• The Bill will be helping the ports to develop world-class infrastructure and will be enhancing transparency in their functioning.

• The development of the ports will pave way for the port-led development as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• According to minister Mansukh Madaviya, the bill will not be affecting the pension of the retired employees of major ports in any manner.

Presenting Ports Authorities Bill in Lok Sabha:

Mansukh Madaviya, the Union Minister of State for Shipping had moved the bill to provide for the operation, regulation, and planning of major ports in India and to vest the control, management, and administration of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities.

The port sector, as of now, is being regulated with the rule and bill since the time of the British. The bill has been moved because the port sector needs to be improved with time and should be regulated smoothly to compete with the private ports and world-class ports.

Lok Sabha adjourned due to Coronavirus Pandemic:

After the bill was passed, the Lok Sabha got adjourned sine die. The monsoon session which was scheduled to go till October 1, 2020, was cut short because of the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker, thanked all the MPs for the smooth running of the lower house. The Lok Sabha speaker also thanked Prime Minister Modi, all the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for their cooperation and how all the members despite the threat of pandemic continued to sit in the Legislative office late night to discharge their constitutional duties.