M Paramasivam appointed as the new Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

PNB Executive Director: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the Executive Director of the Government-owned Punjab National Bank with an effect from December 1, 2022, for a period of three years. The experience and contribution of the new Executive Director of Punjab National Bank are spread across various domains which will further help him bringing growth to his newly assigned position. Paramasivam is an agriculture graduate who started his career as an Agricultural Extension Officer.

Who is M Paramasivam?

M Paramasivam is an agriculture graduate. He started his career as an Agricultural Extension Officer at Canara Bank in 1990 and served the bank for 32 years in various capacities such as Branch Head of VLBs, Regional and Circle Head of various Regional and circle offices. He also headed the Priority Credit Wing at the Head Office.

M Paramasivam’s experience and contribution are spread across multiple domains of Branch Banking, Credit, Priority Sector, Forex and Trade Finance, and Compliance, among others, as per the official statement.

M Paramasivam: Responsibilities and positions

1. During M Paramasivam’s tenure as Wing Head at Priority Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank, FRUITS Portal was started in coordination with NABARD and Karnataka State Government.

2. Paramasivam was also instrumental in the commencement of Agri Credit Centers in terms of EASE-3 norms.

3. He has also undertaken the Leadership Development Strategy Programme organized by the Banks Board Bureau and Indian Bank’s Association, according to the official statement.

About Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is an Indian Public Sector Bank which is headquartered in Delhi. The bank was founded in May 1894 and is the second-largest government-owned bank in India, both in terms of its business volumes and its network.

Punjab National Bank has over 180 million customers, 12,248 branches, and 13,000+ ATMs.

